Hyderabad: Traffic issues, road encroachment, illegal parking mire Sangeeth Nagar residents

Hyderabad: Traffic issues, illegal parking, road encroachment, eve teasing, drunken brawls and other unsocial activities are miring residents of Sangeet Nagar Colony in Somajiguda. The residents allege that despite many complaints to concerned authorities the issues have not been resolved as some popular establishments and a reputed hospital in the area have maintained clout over authorities.



The Residents Association of Sangeeth Nagar, which has filed a written complaint with the Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management stated that, the colony residents are facing many problems. The colony footpath has been encroached by Red Rose Restaurant for doing business.

The spot has become an 'adda' for auto/cab drivers and others who cause nuisance. A resident who wished to remain anonymous, said, "There are nearly 1800-2000 residents in our colony; everyone is facing some problem or other due to multiple commercial establishments. Many patients and their attendants of the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology park their vehicles in front of our buildings causing inconvenience to us. Recently an adjacent residential property was taken over by the hospital for commercial purpose.

As we approached the GHMC for immediate action, authorities intervened; there is no clarity as to what's happening because the corporation isn't responding to our pleas now."

He added, "we have also given a representation to the traffic police about the problems caused by the hospital and the restaurant, but they are unable to find a permanent solution. With every passing day we are at the risk of decreasing security as there are many local and outstation patients and their attendants visiting the hospital every day. They park their vehicles near our houses. Many times, we have to witness brawls of drunken men on our colony roads. Girls and women feel insecure to venture out in evening and night-time because of unsocial elements hanging around the restaurant and also near the hospital. Our colony road has been reduced to 15 ft from 40 ft due to illegal parking and roadside encroachments."

An officer from Traffic wing said, "we received complaints from the Residents Welfare Association and have tried to provide a permanent solution to their problem, but due to existence of commercial establishments the residents are unable to get a permanent solution. Not only the police, but the Town Planning and GHMC should intervene and find a permanent solution to issues."