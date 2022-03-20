Hyderabad traffic police begins drive on misuse of black films in cars

The Hyderabad Traffic police has carried out a special drive in the city over the series of road accidents being witnessed. The police have started action over the misuse of black films on mirrors of vehicles and VIP stickers. The traffic police special drive will continue for two weeks.



The Jubilee Hills road accident caused a stir among the traffic police who had be ignored the vehicles with stickers in the name of police, army, press and MLAs in the past.

Police have warned that legal action will be taken against those who use black film on vehicles. They said that no one except the Z Plus category vehicles should use the black film on mirrors. Police have issued warnings not to put black film on vehicles without permission as per the supreme court order.