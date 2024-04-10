Hyderabad traffic police issues advisory for Eid-ul-Fitr prayers

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police issued a traffic advisory in connection with Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at Mir Alam Eidgah in Bahadurpura and Hockey Grounds in Masab Tank. Restrictions or diversions will be imposed between 8 am and 11:30 am on Thursday.

According to the police, at Mir Alam Tank Idgah, the Namazis coming from Puranapul, Kamatipura, and Kishanbagh towards the Eidgah and Mir Alam Tank for prayers will be allowed through Bahadurpura X Roads from 8 am to 11:30 am and they should park vehicles at designated parking places, including the parking area at the Zoo and the space at Masjid-e-Allahu Akbar. During this period, general vehicular traffic will not be allowed towards Eidgah and Tadban, and it will be diverted at Bahadurpura ‘X’ Roads towards Kishanbagh, Kamatipura, and Puranapul.

The Namazis coming from Shivarampally and Danamma Huts towards the Eidgah, Mir Alam Tank for prayers, will be allowed through Dannama Huts X Roads, and they should park vehicles at parking places beside Modern Saw Mill Parking, Mir Alam filter bed, open space beside Mir Alam filter bed, and Yadav Parking (for four wheelers). The general vehicular traffic will not be allowed towards Eidgah, and it will be diverted at Danamma Huts ‘X’ Roads towards Shastripuram and Nawab Saheb Kunta.

The commuters coming from Kalapather towards the Eidgah Mir Alam Tank for prayers will be allowed through Kalapather L&O PS, and they should park vehicles at Bhayya Parking and Indian Oil Petrol Pump parking places. The vehicular traffic will not be allowed towards Eidgah, and it will be diverted at Kalapather L&O PS towards Mochi Colony, Bahadurpura, Shamsheergunj, and Nawab Saheb Kunta.

During the period, the heavy vehicles, including RTC buses, coming from Puranapul towards Bhadurpura will be diverted at Puranapul Darwaza towards Jiyaguda and City College side until the entire congregation disperses after prayers from the Eidgah. The heavy vehicles, including RTC buses coming from Shamshabad, Rajendra Nagar, and Mailardevpally towards Bahadurpura, will be diverted at Aramghar Junction towards Shamshabad, Rajendra Nagar, or Mailardevpally sides till the entire congregation disperses after prayers from the Eidgah.

For the prayers at Hockey Ground in Masab Tank, as the Namazis will offer prayers up to and under the Masab Tank Junction flyover, in this connection, no vehicular traffic will be allowed under the Masab Tank flyover. The traffic coming from Mehdipatnam side and from Lakdikapul side will be allowed for commuting only on the flyover, and the following traffic diversions will be imposed till the completion of prayers between 7 am and 10 am.

The general traffic coming from Mehdipatnam towards road no 1, Banjara Hills via Masab Tank, will be diverted through Masab Tank Flyover, via Ayodya Junction (left turn), Khairtabad, RTA Office, Khairtabad (left turn), Taj Krishna Hotel, and so on.

The vehicular traffic coming from Lakdikapool towards Masab Tank and intending to go to Road No 1/12 Banjara Hills via Masab Tank will be diverted at Ayodya Junction towards Nirankari, Khairtabad, VV Statue, Khairtabad RTA Office (left turn) Taj Krishna Hotel. Traffic will not be allowed below the Masab Tank. Fly over towards Road No 1, Banjara Hills, till the completion of prayers.

The commuter coming from Road No 12, Banjara Hills will not be allowed towards Masab Tank and will be diverted at Road No 1/12 Junction towards Taj Krishna Hotel (right turn), RTA Khairtabad, and vehicular traffic coming from NFCL Junction, Panjagutta, will not be allowed towards Masab Tank and will be diverted at Taj Krishna Hotel towards Erramanzil Colony, RTA Khairtabad, Nirankari, Lakdikapul, Masab Tank Flyover, Mehdipatnam.

The police requested that the citizens to make note of the restrictions and cooperate with the Hyderabad traffic police. In case of any inconvenience in commuting, please call the traffic helpline at 9010203626.