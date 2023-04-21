Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions today in various parts of city

Hyderabad: In view of Jummat-ul-Vida or last Friday of Ramzan, the Hyderabad police will be imposing certain traffic restrictions around historic Mecca Masjid in the Old City and around Jama-e-Masjid in Secunderabad on Friday.

The main roads between Charminar, Madina, Murgi Chowk, Rajesh Medical Hall, Shalibanda will be closed for all vehicular traffic from 9 am to 3 pm.

Traffic coming from the Nayapul towards Charminar will be diverted at Madina junction towards City College and Himmatpura, Chowk Maidan Khan, Motigalli , Ethebar Chowk, Sehr-e-Batil Kaman, Lakkad Kote.

Parking will be provided at seven different places for the devotees coming to Mecca Masjid.

Thousands of people from various parts of Hyderabad and other districts offer Jummat-ul-Vida prayers in Mecca Masjid. Arrangements are also made for people to offer namaz on roads adjoining the mosque and nearby Charminar.

After the Friday prayers, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi will address the gathering at Mecca Masjid. Every year, the party is allowed to conduct Jalsa Youm-ul-Quran after Jummat-ul-Vida prayers.

The traffic police had also announced traffic restrictions around Jama-e-Masjid Secunderabad.

The Subhash Road in Secunderabad (between Mahankali PS and Ramgopalpet Road Junction on the MG road) will be closed for vehicular traffic from 9 am to 1 pm.