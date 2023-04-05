Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions tomorrow for Sri Hanuman Jayanthi

Hyderabad: In view of 'Sri Hanuman Jayanthi Vijaya Yatra' in the city, the Hyderabad traffic police announced the traffic restrictions on Thursday.

The main procession will begin from Gowliguda Ram Mandir at 11:30 am and culminate at Hanuman Mandir Tadbund in Secunderabad.

The procession will go through Gowliguda, Ram Mandir, Putlibowli 'X' roads, Andhra Bank 'X' roads, Koti DM & HS, Sultan Bazar 'X' Roads, Ramkoti 'X' roads, Kachiguda 'X' roads, Narayanguda YMCA, Chikkadpally 'X' Roads,RTC 'X' roads, Ashok Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, back side Viceroy Hotel, Praga Tools, Kavadiguda, CGO Towers, Bansilalpet Road, Bible house, City Light Hotel, Bata ShowRoom, Ujjaini Mahankali Temple,Old RamgopalpetPS,Paradise X Roads, CTO Junction, Lee Royal Palace, Brooke Bond,Imperial Garden ,MastanCafé, Left Turn Sree Hanuman Temple Tadbund.

The 'Sri Hanuman Jayanthi Vijaya Yathra' procession covers 12kms distance.

Another procession starts from Karmanghat Hanuman temple (Rachakonda Commissionerate Jurisdiction) will enter into Hyderabad City limits at Champapet and passes through Champapet X Road, IS Sadan, Dhobighat- ACP off Malakpet Saidabad Colony Road, Sankeshwar Bazar and enters in to Rachakonda Commissionerate Limits at Saroor Nagar Tank and again enters into city limits at Rajiv Gandhi Statue, Dilsukhnagar and passes through Moosaram Bagh Junction, Malakpet – Nalgonda X Road, Azampura Rotary, Chaderghat X Road and will join the Main procession at DM&HS, Women's Junction.

The procession covers 10.8 kms before joining the main procession at DM&HS Junction.

The traffic on these routes will be diverted when the procession goes through the designated route. The traffic police advised commuters to take alternate routes to reach their desired destinations.