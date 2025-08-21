  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad Traffic Update: Slow Movement on Banjara Hills MRC Road No. 12 Amid CC Road Works

Hyderabad Traffic Update: Slow Movement on Banjara Hills MRC Road No. 12 Amid CC Road Works
x

Hyderabad Traffic Update: Slow Movement on Banjara Hills MRC Road No. 12 Amid CC Road Works

Highlights

Traffic on Banjara Hills MRC Road No. 12 in Hyderabad is moving slowly due to CC road construction. Hyderabad Traffic Police advises commuters to use alternate routes.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for motorists. There is slow movement of vehicles on Banjara Hills MRC Road No. 12 due to ongoing CC road construction work

The affected stretch is from ICCC to MRC.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police advised commuters to take alternate routes and plan extra travel time to avoid inconvenience.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick