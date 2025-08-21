Live
Hyderabad Traffic Update: Slow Movement on Banjara Hills MRC Road No. 12 Amid CC Road Works
The Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for motorists. There is slow movement of vehicles on Banjara Hills MRC Road No. 12 due to ongoing CC road construction work
The affected stretch is from ICCC to MRC.
The Hyderabad Traffic Police advised commuters to take alternate routes and plan extra travel time to avoid inconvenience.
