Hyderabad: Traffic woes haunt commuters of Kompally

Hyderabad: Commuters are facing severe hardships for the past several years due to huge traffic congestion at NH 44 (Kompally and Dhullapally Junction). A flyover was proposed but that seems only on paper. Fed up with the issue a few commuters took up the issue on the Twitter and requested the concerned officials to provide a permanent solution to their traffic woes, to increase the right turn signal timings and also to add u-turns on the stretch. Locals point out that Kompally has become a prime area, with colleges, commercial complexes and residential colonies sprouting up in the vicinity.

Due to that huge traffic jams are been experienced during peak hours. Signal jumping, obstruction of free left and wrong-side driving are rampant. This is also creating confusion among the road-users. Locals request that u-turns be added near Dhola-ri-dhani. Said Murali Krishna, a daily commuter and working president of Federation of New Bolarum Colonies, "We all are facing a lot of problems every day. It will be better if right-turn signal timings are increased.

As there is no proper u-turn many times we have to request to put a partition for easy commuting". Remarked T Ravi , a commuter," the traffic issue has become intolerable, especially during nights. We are getting confused to cross the road, as from both sides vehicles keep moving. For this reason it is becoming difficult to cross. It will be better if a u-turn is added near Dhola-ri-dhani service road. This will help to ease the traffic."

Pointed out R Anil, another daily commuter, "as many accidents have been reported, if the traffic police place a partition the wrong side driving will stop. It will result in smooth flow of traffic."