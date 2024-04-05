Hyderabad: Transco restores power supply to Uppal stadium

Hyderabad : Following a huge hue and cry over the electricity department’s punitive action of disconnecting power supply to the Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium at Uppal which is slated to host an IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, the government asked the department to restore the power supply to the stadium. Transco disconnected the power supply to the stadium as its authorities had not paid power bills to the tune of Rs 3 crore pending for a long time. Heeding the government directive, Transco however restored the power supply late in the night. As such, the match will be held on Friday as scheduled.

With the IPL fever gripping the city, tickets were sold out and the organizers were getting ready for the match when Transco short-circuited their efforts. The action triggered a massive backlash from the public and it was feared that cancellation of match would bring bad repute to the stadium and the city itself.

The energy officials had warned the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) several times in the past that they may have to disconnect power if the dues were not cleared. But the stadium authorities did not act. The energy wing even approached the city court against the HCA. The court gave directions to the association to pay Rs 3.05 crore which includes Rs 1.41 crore pending power bills and Rs 1.64 crore surcharge. The court also served notices on the HCA and asked it to pay the power dues by December 9 last year, but the association failed to do so.

Taking a serious note of the violation of the court orders, the TSSPDCL officials visited the Uppal stadium and disconnected power supply. Officials insisted that the power supply would be resumed only after the payment of pending bills. The association responded that it would hold an emergency meeting on Friday to address the issue before the match would begin in the evening. However, with the restoration of power supply, the sports fraternity and the general public, particularly cricket lovers, heaved a sigh of relief.