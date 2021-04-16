Hyderabad: Transport union & hospitality sector seek free vaccination on priority

Koti: Amid the surging Covid-19 cases in the State, several transport unions, hotel and restaurants' associations are writing to authorities urging them to consider them as frontline workers and add them to the priority list for receiving vaccine.

Recently, Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union, Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers (IFAT), Telangana, Hotels and Restaurants Association of Telangana State (HRATS) have represented to the Health department.

Explaining how taxi drivers are going through critical times, Shaik Salauddin, founder, State president of the union, said "commercial app-based transport taxi drivers and food delivery workers have played a vital role during the Covid-19 pandemic.

They are heroes of society, as they have provided services even during the lockdown. Considering them frontline workers of the transportation sector, they must be provided with free Covid-19 vaccine on a priority basis."

The hotels and restaurants association also appealed to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to consider the hospitality sector staff as frontline workers and wanted them to be added on the priority list for Covid-19 vaccination.

In a representation to the government, State president of HRATS Ashok Hemrajani said "hotels and restaurants have been amongst the worst hit. They have faced financial distress due to the pandemic followed by the lockdown."

"During the Covid-19 peak, hotels were turned into temporary quarantine facilities, for accommodation of medics and later were even attached to few private hospitals and extensions," Ashok added.

He stated that Telangana was a safe destination to travel. The association members give extra assurance that hotels and restaurants are safe to stay and dine.

He appealed to the government to consider the hospitality staff as frontline workers and to put them on the priority list for Covid vaccination.