Hyderabad: Treat virus as villain says Covid warrior Sandhya Rani

Hyderabad: D Sandhya Rani, a Covid recovered Asha worker from Gurjal, Nizamabad district has embarked on a novel exercise to put a check on the surge of novel corona virus. If each one takes the responsibility of changing another, Covid can be controlled easily, she feels.

Sandhya suggests people not to neglect their symptoms, even if the symptoms are mild. She urges people to act immediately without negligence, "Treat virus as a villain," she says.

"Many tell me it's a miracle that I am still alive as I have met hundreds of covid patients during the pandemic. The current situation is absolutely devastating and it's so painful to read so many people die every day. It's not just the virus that is killing the people, but it's also the fear and panic amongst the people.

Briefing her struggle, Sandhya said that she fought the battle all alone. "When I tested positive, I had no one beside me but two of my colleagues. Everything was falling apart, frustration crept in with each passing day. The same routine was killing me from inside during my isolation at home.

It was that point where I wanted to scream hoping the suffering would end," she said

However, just a couple of weeks later, she suffered with terrible headache. The next day headaches were coupled by fatigue and back pain. Later that day, she had difficulty in breathing. She became weak and could not even stand on her feet and fell and broke her nose in the process.

"It was a torrid time and honestly, I feared death. I had lost all the energy, but my heart rate was at an all-time high and I fought with all the dark days and it was possible with a positive attitude and brave heart," Sandhya said. She is now back on duty and is motivating many Covid affected people.

Believe and stay calm. Even if you are infected, you can fight the virus. Stay positive, feel loved, eat healthy and keep the heart pumping, she ends.