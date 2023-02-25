Hyderabad: Tributes paid to last Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan

Hyderabad: The 56th death anniversary of the last Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan, was observed on Friday. Members of the erstwhile royal family and of various social organisations paid floral tributes at his mausoleum at Masjid Jodi in King Kothi.

Nawab Mir Najaf Ali Khan, Nizam's grandson, and other royal family members, historians, social activists paid tributes. Born on April 6, 1886, Mir Osman Ali Khan was the last ruler of the princely State of Hyderabad, from 1911 to 1948. After the Hyderabad State was annexed into the Indian Union, he was appointed Rajpramukh of the State in 1948 and held the administrative title till 1956 when the post was abolished.

The Nizam breathed his last at the King Koti Palace on February 24, 1967. Najaf Ali Khan has demanded steps to safeguard HEH Sir Nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur Nizam VII Blue Book Properties for which we have recently written to the Chief Minister requesting him for a high-level committee inquiry to stop encroachments and illegal sale of our properties.