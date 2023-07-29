Hyderabad: Trimulgherry lake all set to get a new lease of life

Hyderabad: The Trimulgherry lake is all set to get a new lease of life soon, as, along with its clean-up, the Secunderabad Cantonment Board plans to construct a sewage treatment plant (STP) of four MLD (million litre per day) capacity. This will bring great relief to the locals residing in and around the water body.

According to SCB officials, recently the Municipal Administration & Urban Development department sanctioned Rs 2.9 crore to lay a sewer pipeline to the lake for diverting sewage as part of a comprehensive project for rejuvenation and beautification.

“We have requested the 15th Finance Commission for sanctioning funds and also the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board to help us in cleaning the lake. In March this year the Finance Commission sanctioned the amount’, said senior SCB officer.

‘After that we have placed work order to HMWSSB. Recently (in first week of July, the State government issued order it will execute the work of diverting the sewage at a cost of Rs 2.90 crore.

As the government has pitched in, we have planned lake beautification work’

“Once the sewage pipeline is laid, about 500 residents around the lake can breathe fresh air and there would be a considerable reduction in mosquito menace.

Last monthI have submitted an representation letter to MA& UD in regard to the lake issue and also requested for the funds,”.

Consequently, MA and UD sanctioned the funds, said Manne Krishank, chairman, Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation (TSMDC).