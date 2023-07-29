Live
- Elevated flamboyance and modern luxury
- WhatsApp adds faster way to send short videos in chats
- Now, Indian cos can go for direct overseas listing
- Gay Model Breaks Norms, Slips Into Lehenga For Falguni & Shane Peacock At India Couture Week 2023
- Godavari river at 54.60 feet at Bhadrachalam at 11 am
- Bandi Sanjay appointed as national general secretary of the BJP
- Bank Holidays in August 2023: Banks in Telangana to be closed for 8 days
- Govt asks varsities to help Manipur students
- Will women power promote ‘The Marvels’?
- CM inaugurates SAIMUN 2023 at SAI International School
Just In
Elevated flamboyance and modern luxury
WhatsApp adds faster way to send short videos in chats
Now, Indian cos can go for direct overseas listing
Gay Model Breaks Norms, Slips Into Lehenga For Falguni & Shane Peacock At India Couture Week 2023
Godavari river at 54.60 feet at Bhadrachalam at 11 am
Bandi Sanjay appointed as national general secretary of the BJP
Hyderabad: Trimulgherry lake all set to get a new lease of life
8 Along with its clean-up, the Secunderabad Cantonment Board plans to construct a sewage treatment plant (STP) of four MLD (million litre per day) capacity. This will bring great relief to the locals residing in and around the water body.
Hyderabad: The Trimulgherry lake is all set to get a new lease of life soon, as, along with its clean-up, the Secunderabad Cantonment Board plans to construct a sewage treatment plant (STP) of four MLD (million litre per day) capacity. This will bring great relief to the locals residing in and around the water body.
According to SCB officials, recently the Municipal Administration & Urban Development department sanctioned Rs 2.9 crore to lay a sewer pipeline to the lake for diverting sewage as part of a comprehensive project for rejuvenation and beautification.
“We have requested the 15th Finance Commission for sanctioning funds and also the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board to help us in cleaning the lake. In March this year the Finance Commission sanctioned the amount’, said senior SCB officer.
‘After that we have placed work order to HMWSSB. Recently (in first week of July, the State government issued order it will execute the work of diverting the sewage at a cost of Rs 2.90 crore.
As the government has pitched in, we have planned lake beautification work’
“Once the sewage pipeline is laid, about 500 residents around the lake can breathe fresh air and there would be a considerable reduction in mosquito menace.
Last monthI have submitted an representation letter to MA& UD in regard to the lake issue and also requested for the funds,”.
Consequently, MA and UD sanctioned the funds, said Manne Krishank, chairman, Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation (TSMDC).