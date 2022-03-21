Hyderabad: TRSLP meeting begins at Telangana Bhavan

The TRS legislative party meeting has begun at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad today afternoon. The meeting is chaired by the party supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. TRS MLAs, district presidents, ZP chairmen, DCCB and DCMS presidents and Rythu Bandhu Samiti district presidents were present.



The procurement of Yasangi paddy by the centre is being discussed in the meeting. It was also decided to put pressure on the centre to purchase paddy grown in Yasangi season.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister will direct the the MLAs and other party leaders on the strategy to be implemented against the central government. The Chief Minister is also likely to take a decision on conduct of dharnas and other agitations. After the TRSLP meeting, the CM and a team of ministers will go to Delhi.