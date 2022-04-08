Hyderabad: TSFD, IFB sign MoU

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Forest Department (TSFD) has bagged several international credits in its kitty with the implementation of Telanganaku Haritha Haram (THH). It has decided to take a step forward.

Accordingly, it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Institute of Forest Biodiversity (IFB) to give a flip its effort of effective forest management, research and development of green cover.

The MoU was signed by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R M Dobriyal and IFB director Dr Ratnakar Jowhari here on Thursday. The MoU allows both parties to come up with action plans to manage forests, taking into consideration the geographical conditions and to face efficiently the climate changes to protect, manage and conserve forest. Also, to factor in such key issues at the time of efforts to rejuvenate and expand green cover in Telangana.

The TSFD and IFB would extend cooperation in research activities on forestry and organisational development programmes; seek cooperation from the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE), which functions under the Union Ministry of Forests and Climate Change.

The MoU also helps in forming joint teams to prioritise activities to oversee, establishing modern nurseries, quality seeds development, material for growth of planted saplings. Sample plots would be established for continuous research and improvement of skills of the field staff.

PCCF (CAMPA) Lokesh Jaiswal, PCCF (Administration) Swargam Srinivas, Additional PCCFs and IFB represented by Dr Deepa, Dr Patnaik, and others were present at the MoU signing ceremony.