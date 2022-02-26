Hyderabad: TSRTC deploys special buses to Numaish

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is set to deploy special buses for the public to visit Numaish which kicked off on Friday at Nampally.



In a press release, the TSRTC said that arrangements are on for deploying special buses for the people going to Nampally exhibition. "Regarding the bus information, commuters can contact 7382804018/9391965462," the release adds. Besides, the TSRTC is also arranging special officials for monitoring buses at exhibition grounds from 6 pm.



The Nampally exhibition was resumed on Friday after the COVID-19 cases in the state have been subsided. The exhibition is expected to remain open for over month between pm and 10 pm on weekdays and until 11 pm on Saturday and Sunday.



Numaish was inaugurated on January 6 but was shut down after a day due to surge in the cases. About 10,000 people visited the exhibition on the opening day when authorities ordered All India Industrial Exhibition Society (AIIES) to close it.

