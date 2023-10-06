Hyderabad: TSRTC launches new ITI college in Hakeempet

Live
Just In
Hyderabad : The Directorate General of Training (DGT) has recently given permission for a new college of Telangana State Road Transport (TSRTC), Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Hakeempet. The college will start conducting classes from this academic year.
Applications are open to students with 10th standard qualification for admission in Motor Mechanic Vehicle and Mechanic Diesel trades.
Interested students should register on iti.telangana.gov.in website by October 8 and walk-in admissions will be conducted on October 9 for the registered students.
TSRTC has set up ITI colleges in Warangal and Hakeempet with the intention of providing employment to the unemployed in a short period of time. The new ITI college in Hakeempet will conduct classes by expert faculty and highly experienced RTC officers. Apprenticeship facility will be provided at desired TSRTC depots to the students admitted in these trades.