Hyderabad turns top destination for Cong ‘resort politics’

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has turned out to be the top destination for the Congress party’s ‘resort politics’. Sunday evening was time for Bihar Congress MLAs to be shifted to the city. Following a brief sojourn of Jharkhand legislators from the party, who left after staying here for about three days, the new batch arrived.

With Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar--who joined hands with the BJP--facing floor test to prove his majority on February 12, the Congress leadership feared poaching. For the party legislators the high command found Hyderabad once again to be a safe heaven. This development comes after successful manoeuvre of 40 Jharkhand MLAs who stayed in Shamirpet from Friday till Sunday.

The 17 Congress legislstors who had left Bihar arrived at the Shamshabad airport by evening. They were shifted to a resort at Ibrahimpatnam after the local Congress leaders finalised the location from amongst three-four identified earlier. “They have reached the City and were shifted to Ibrahimpatnam. Arrangements are in place to serve a total of 17 MLAs who will stay for a few days,” a senior leader informed The Hans India.

Even as the AICC decision to shift the MLAs to Hyderabad reached the PCC leaders they made arrangements at different locations, including Shamshabad, Shamirpet and others, but zeroed in on one in Ibrahimpatnam, away from the city’s hustle-bustle and to avert possibility of contact from rivals till the threat is over.

Earlier on Friday, Jharkhand’s 40 MLAs arrived in two-chartered flights at Begumpet airport and were lodged at a Shamirpet resort till they left on Sunday.