Just In
Hyderabad: Two booked for remarks on Prophet on social media
Hyderabad: The Jeedimetla police registered a case against two people for allegedly making blasphemous remarks about Prophet Mohammed.
The two men were identified as Rajiv Singh and Satish Jadhav. They also reportedly passed the remarks on social media apps like Instagram and repeated the same in a WhatsApp group in Hyderabad. A complaint was lodged against them with the Jeedimetla police station, and a case was booked subsequently by invoking Sections 153A, 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 66 of the IT Act.
In 2022, BJP MLA Raja Singh released a video containing derogatory remarks about Prophet Mohammed. His comments led to a near-riot situation, with several Muslim youths taking to the streets in protest. The police eventually arrested the BJP MLA, who was jailed for about three months and suspended from the BJP.
His suspension was eventually lifted, and he contested from the Goshamahal Assembly seat in the last year’s Assembly elections and won.