Hyderabad: Two-day exhibition on Herbal Drugs concludes

Hyderabad: To commemorate the birth anniversary of renowned Unani Scholar Hakim Ajmal Khan, Al-Arif General Hospital and Unani Research Institute, Bandlaguda, organised a two-day 'Exhibition of Unani (Herbal) Single Drugs for Public Health' at Western Hall, Salar Jung Museum, Hyderabad. In remembrance of the services rendered by the scholar, his birthday anniversary iscelebrated as World Unani Day every year.



In two-day, long exhibition, which was concluded, nearly 300 herbs were put on display to help people learn and understand the importance of natural vegetation having several health benefits.

Commissioner Department of Ayurveda, Yoga, and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH) M.Prashanti, IAS inaugurated the event that saw the presence of senior Unani doctors, research scholars, administrative officers, students, and Unani enthusiasts.

Accompanied by the Directors of Al-Arif General Hospital and Unani Research Institute, Bandlaguda DrSyed Tauheed Ahmed and Dr Najeeb Khan, the Commissioner AYUSH M.Prashanti visited the herbs that were displayed at the exhibition.

Apart from Additional Commissioner Income Tax Department Government of India, DrWaseem-ur-Rahman, IRS, Additional Director AYUSH DrVasant Rao, former Additional Director Mir Yousuf Ali, Principal Nizamia Tibbi College DrShazadi Sultana, Research Officer AYUSH (Retd.) DrMohsin, Superintendent Al-Arif General Hospital and Unani Research Institute Dr.Saleemullah Khan, Trustee MohdSamiuddin, and Administrative Officer V.K.Moin were also presenton the occasion.

Later while speaking to the media persons, the commissioner said, "the Department of AYUSH will come up with similar events in the future to spread a word about the important role of herbs in treating ailments and chronic diseases."

When Hans India sought the commissioner's attention towards the pathetic state of the Unani Herbarium located at Kattedan area on the city outskirts, she said that the concerned officials were told to take stock of the situation and put into play the measures to revive the facility. "Measures will be taken to revive the herbarium and, if needed, funds will also be approved to regain the past glory of the facility," the commissioner assured.