Hyderabad: Two-day Health Expo concludes

Hyderabad: Charminar MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan on Tuesday attended the two-day Health Expo at Quli Qutub Shah Stadium, Petla Burj, organised by the Raabbtaa Foundation.

According to the organisers, aim of the expo is to fulfil people's 'right to health'. It provided medical care, screening and distribution of free medicines. "Over 5,000 people from the city availed of the free treatment. Staff from 14 hospitals of 18 departments offered free consultation and issued Raabbtaa Health cards which offers discounts at 14 hospitals affiliated to the foundation," said Sobia Juweria, founder of the foundation.

She said during two days a blood donation camp and a doctors' conference were also organised to raise awareness among people about the variants of Covid-19. Young generations were counselled about drug addiction," added Sobia.

Scientist Dr Krishna Prasad Muturi, member of the PM's Task Force SapanKesi, the State government Special Representative in Delhi Dr SamudralaVenugopala Chary, South Zone DCP Gujarao Bhopal, All-India Men's Welfare Association (AIMWA) president Syed Shamshad Quadri, foundation vice-president Syed Ghazanfer Hussain, attended.