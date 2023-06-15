Hyderabad: Two day workshop on application of genetic methods begins

Hyderabad: Centre for Biodiversity & Conservation Studies, Osmania University in collaboration with Molecular Ecology and Evolution, Bangor University organised a workshop on the application of genetic methods in measuring and monitoring biodiversity in the Indian Context-Prospects and Limitations on Wednesday.

The objective of this short workshop was to explore common ground in the application of genetic methods of biodiversity assessment and monitoring for effective conservation of threatened taxa, with the aim of identifying gaps in current usage in the Indian context, said senior officer, OU. Dr Anita Malhotra, Molecular Ecology & Evolution, School of Natural Sciences, Bangor University conveyed that India is rich in Biodiversity and her linkages with India make her second visit to India makes her even more enthusiastic about the collaboration.

Prof Karthikeyan Vasudevan, Chief Scientist, Laboratory for the Conservation of Endangered Species (LaCONES) stated that integration of technological advances can go a long way in preventing the extinction of endangered species.