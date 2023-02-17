Hyderabad: Two drug peddlers held; 3 kg ganja seized

Hyderabad: The Nacharam police on Thursday arrested two persons who were in possession of ganja and seized 3 kg of the contraband, two mobile phones, all worth Rs 52,000.

According to the police, the accused were identified as Abu Baker (27), Suhana Begum (28) and Salam (absconding). The duo who are in a live-in relationship were staying in Nacharam and attempting to sell the contraband to customers. The Nacharam police under the Rachakonda Commissionerate imposed sections 8 (C), 20(b)(ii) (B) of the NDPS Act, 1985 against the accused.

Abu Baker came to Hyderabad from Assam and had been working as a driver of a concrete vehicle in RDC Company for the past six years, while Suhana, a widow, is a native of the village where he was residing in Assam. "Lack of money to meet their expenses, the couple resorted to illegal sale of ganja to earn easy money," said a senior police officer.

Salam, a native of their village, is a drug peddler and supplied ganja to the duo. He delivered 3 kg of contraband to the couple two days back. They stored it by dividing it into small packets of 100 grams each, in their house illegally for future sales.

However, on the tip-off, the police raided the house on Thursday and apprehended them. Efforts are on to nab Salam.