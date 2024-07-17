Live
Just In
Hyderabad: Two drug peddlers held, ganja worth Rs 3.45 lakh seized
Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, South West Team, along with Asif Nagar police apprehended two drug peddlers involved in the possession of ganja. The police seized 12 kg of dry ganja worth Rs 3.45 lakh from their possession.
The arrested persons were Abdul Khaleel alias Abdul Ali (34) and Mohd Arshad alias Amjed (27) both auto drivers. According to the police, both Khaleel and Arshad reside in the same locality. Arshad is the nephew of Miskeen Khan, a rowdy sheeter from Mailardevpally. Khaleel is a habitual offender involved in housebreaking at night and pick-pocketing cases.
The police reported that Arshad obtained dry ganja from Miskeen. Both left their residence on a bike with the ganja to sell it to someone when they were apprehended by the task force team and Asif Nagar police, who seized the contraband.
The police booked a case U/sec 8 (c), r/w. 20 (b) (ii) (B) of the NDPS Act 1985 and Sec 27-A, 29 of the NDPS Act 1985.