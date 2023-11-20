Hyderabad: Two held with Rs 97.3 lakh cash

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Commissioner’s Task Force North Zone team, along with Punjagutta police, apprehended two persons involved in the possession of huge amounts of unaccountable cash.

The police seized cash worth Rs 97.30 lakh and a car from them. The respondents were Manda Anil Goud (31) and Arpula Ravi (35). According to the police, while conducting vehicle checks at Greenlands traffic signal in Punjagutta, the police found a car in a suspicious manner and on checking, found a huge amount of cash in the vehicle.

The police said, on enquiry, Manda Anil disclosed that he was working as a driver with a person by name Raju, a civil contractor. As per his instructions, he along with another driver, Arupula Ravi, both collected Rs 97,30,000 from Tirumal Reddy’s office at Somajiguda in a car for handing over the amount to Sai Datta Constructions, Sahakara Nagar, Hanamkonda.