Hyderabad: Two sales executives held for abusing female colleague

Hyderabad: The city police have arrested two sales executives who allegedly sexually abused a female colleague working for a real estate company. The victim, who is a native of the Cuddapah district of Andhra Pradesh, came to the city recently and joined a private company in Miyapur as a sales executive. Two of her colleagues, Damodar and Sangareddy, took the woman in a car to show a site at Uppal.

The police said that the duo tried to sexually assault her when she resisted them and escaped from the spot. The woman approached the Uppal police, who registered a zero FIR and transferred the case to the Miyapur police station. The police are investigating.