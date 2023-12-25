Hyderabad: Two-week Skill Vigyan programme concludes at OU

Hyderabad: Vice Chancellor of Osmania University Professor D Ravinder, addressing as the chief guest, stressed the importance of the exchange of ideas in the modern world at the two-week CPMB valedictory programme, DBT-TSCOST, sponsored by Skill Vigyan programme conducted at the Centre for Plant Molecular Biology, Osmania University held on Saturday.

Professor Ahmed Kamal of BITS-Pilani Hyderabad, addressing as the guest of honour, emphasised the importance of practical training for the faculty.

During this programme, 20 faculty members from UG and PG colleges and Universities across the country were trained in advanced areas of life sciences and biotechnology.

Director of CPMB Dr Rama Krishna Kancha apprised that the participants were also trained in advanced instrumentation, entrepreneurship and intellectual property rights along with hands-on practicals. The participants expressed their delight in attending various lectures delivered by the faculty from Central universities and national institutes. During the programme former Director of CPMB Professor K V Rao was felicitated for the award of Senior Scientist of the National Academy of Sciences India to be availed at the CPMB in the next three years.