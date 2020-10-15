Hyderabad: Two youth swept away in floodwater die

Two youngsters who had been washed away in floodwaters two days ago were found dead in a stream at Injapur on Thursday.

The police said that the two youngsters were swept away in the overflowing Turkayamjal stream when they came out of their homes on Tuesday to eat at a roadside eatery. They were identified as Pranay (16) ad Jayadeep (19), natives of Thorrur.

The bodies were sent to a hospital for post-mortem and will be handed over to the families later.

Several people were killed across the state after the rainfall on Tuesday. Around 27 persons including 21 from GHMC areas is said to have been killed in rain-related incidents in Telangana.

In the floods in Yadadri-Bhongir district, three people including an 11-year-old boy have washed away. Two women also met the same fate when the bus they were travelling in caught in the overflowing stream between Kothagudem and Pochampally. Two others swept away in Mashamma Vagu of Wanaparthy district.