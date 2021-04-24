Hyderabad: Unani puts Covid recovery on fast-track

Hyderabad: At a time when the corona virus cases are on constant surge a few doctors from AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa and Homoeopathy) are amplifying their support to arrest the spread of corona virus by carrying out clinical trials on Broad Spectrum Antiviral Prophylactic Medicine (BSAPM – Unani), an Indian way of treatment that helps boosting immunity system and even getting upbeat results.

The clinical trials on Broad Spectrum Antiviral Prophylactic Medicine (BSAPM, said to have been helping people in boosting their immunity and it is widely considered as the most essential component to fight the contagion. Dr Mujtaba Ali Hashmi, BUMS (Osm) & MD (Gyn. & Obs) claimed to have been working on the subject for years.

Dr Hashmi, who is also the Chairman of Dr Hashmi's Unani Medicine Observation and Research Foundation Hyderabad, said, "the literature in Unani system of medicine show the use of Broad Spectrum Antiviral Prophylactic Medicine (BSAPM) to induce immunity and herd immunity against various types of virus infected diseases.

The ancient empirical evidence proves that the herd immunity through administration of BSAPM shown that the pandemic called the "Anthonine Plaque" of 165 to 180 AD (Plaque of Galen) was successfully eradicated. Thus, there is a need to take a scientific study of BSAPM (Unani) to prevent the spread of novel Coronavirus."

The research is solely focussed on improving the immune system that would allow people to develop a strong immunity that would help them fight the seasonal diseases and even contagion alike. "We have taken up research work on Broad Spectrum Antiviral Prophylactic Medicine (Unani system of treatment) to boost immunity and herd immunity in order to arrest the spread of the Novel coronavirus," he explained. Research paper of Dr Hashmi was published on 19th May 2020 and widely viewed by researchers across the globe.

"So far 100 subjects have gone through the clinical trials in which we have administered oral medicine in the form of tablets i.e. one tablet each before food in morning and night. The doses were administered to the age group of 9 to 80 years," he said.

After getting registered with the Clinical Trials Registry, India (CTRI), ICMR – National Institute of Medical Statistics recently, Dr Hashmi took up his research work and have come across with encouraging response of his preventive medicine on subjects.

"During the trial it was observed that the immunity level of the subjects have improved and this medicine is targeting spike proteins which is a primary cause of multiplying the virus in the host subject. There are a total 100 subjects gone through the trial without any adverse effect of the oral medicine administered to them," claimed Dr Hashmi.