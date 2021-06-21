Hyderabad: Unlock would upsurge Covid, warn doctors

Hyderabad: After the Telangana government on Saturday lifted lockdown restrictions from Sunday, doctors came forward to warn on violation of Covid-19 norms that can lead to resurgence in Covid-19 cases.

However, major cities in India have begun lifting lockdowns as the nationwide tally of infection has dropped to its lowest level in over two months. Even Telangana is witnessing decrease in number of corona virus cases and low positive percentage. Meanwhile, Covid-19 experts and doctors have cautioned that defying Covid-19 norms may lead to increase in infections.

Doctors say that complete re-opening is concerning. The state authorities have said that department would re-impose strict curbs if cases rise. Moreover, the latest GO (Government Order) stated that wearing of face mask shall be mandatory in public places, work places and in means of transport. Any deviation in this regard shall attract prosecution under section 50 to 60 of Disaster Management Act, 2005 and section 188 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as other applicable laws.

The GO further states that failure to wear face mask as mandated shall attract a penalty of Rs 1000 and social distancing norms must be strictly followed. "All commercial establishments shall ensure that all Covid norms including wearing of face masks, ensuring physical distancing and sanitisation are scrupulously followed, failure to observe these norms will attract action under relevant acts and orders issued under Disaster Management Act, 2005," the GO stated.

Thousands had died in the State in May, due to shortage of oxygen and families were seen pleading on social media over scarcity of ICU, ventilator and oxygen beds. Dr Mohan Gupta said, "Covid norms include some rules such as wearing face masks, practising physical distancing and large gatherings should be avoided or banned norms should be strictly enforced at public places to contain the spread of corona virus."

Another Dr Krishna Reddy said that no spitting should be practised at public places and work places and elderly people. And to stay well people should stay at home and work from home should be encouraged and daily temperature screening as well as use of sanitisers and spraying disinfectant chemical should be made mandatory."