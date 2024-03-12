Hyderabad: UoH research group visits Japan

Hyderabad: Under the Sakura Science Exchange programme, Prof. S Rajagopal, Head, Department of Plant Science, School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH), along with his research group, visited Japan from March 3 to March 10 to delve into an intensive exploration of photosynthesis research, transcending borders and fostering collaborative growth.

According to UoH officials, it is an initiative by the Japanese government promoting scientific collaborations. The programme was hosted by Prof. Yuichiro Takahashi, Okayama University.

During the visit, the group had the privilege of meeting renowned scientists like Prof. Takahashi, Prof Wataru Sakamoto, Prof. Jian-Ren Shen, Prof. Suga Michi, Prof. Ifuku Kentaro, Prof. Kaori Kohzuma, Prof. Toshiharu Shikanai and their group from institutes like Okayama University, Agricultural Institute of Okayama University, and Kyoto University.

The collaborative inter-change elevated scientific dialogue, establishing a foundation for potential future collaborations and knowledge dissemination. Each day was marked by intense scientific discourse, covering a spectrum of topics in basic and applied photosynthesis research and structural biology.

The discussions catalysed intellectual growth, as the group critically examined methodologies and findings, expanding their scientific horizons. The group's exposure to advanced techniques employed by the Japanese researchers was pivotal. The assimilation of the methodologies promises to augment sophistication of their own research, and integrate these state-of-the-art approaches into ongoing projects, said a senior UoH professor.

The Sakura Science Exchange Programme provided an invaluable opportunity for the research group members to deepen their understanding of contemporary photosynthesis research. The knowledge acquired during the visit is poised to impact ongoing and future projects significantly, he added.