Hyderabad: Uttar Dakshin Jugalbandi Series of Concerts mesmerises people

Hyderabad: Uttar Dakshin the renowned Classical Jugalbandi series of concerts was held on Sunday at Bharathiya Vidyabhavan, King Koti. More than 250 music lovers of Hyderabad were enthralled in the Jugalbandi.

It was a unique combination of the Flute by Pandit Pravin Godkhindi and Carnatic Vocals by Malladi Brothers Vidwan Ramprasad and Dr Ravikumar, two prominent artists of international repute in their own genre.

Mohan Hemmadi, is a well known Indian classical music circle in the city. The 87-year-old music enthusiast was honoured with Anupam Lifetime Achievement Award for his amaranthine service to Indian Classical Music.

Uttar Dakshin has had 11 magical years and has been one of the favourite concerts for Classical Music lovers contributing to the regional harmony between North and Southern India with the two forms of music. The 12th edition of the concert was organised as a part of the six cities tour at Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Ranchi and Chennai. Concerts and musical programmes can best be defined by the relationship between the performer and the audience. Performance is a transformation process of strong emotions which is created by the active participation of both Performers and the audience. What the performer emotes, the audience perceives it.