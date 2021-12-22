Hyderabad: V-C Arun Haldar of NCSC wants govt to ensure speedy delivery of justice

Hyderabad: Arun Haldar, the vice-chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, during his two-day day visit to the State on Tuesday observed that justice can be delivered on time for the deprived sections if the State governments work in tandem with the commission.

Briefing the media about the activities undertaken by the NCSC in the State, he said, as per Article 338 of the constitution, the commission can investigate and monitor all issues relating to safeguards provided for SCs and to evaluate the working of such safeguards; to inquire into specific complaints such as service-related matters of employees with respect to deprivation of rights and safeguards of SCs.

Haldar requested the State government to coordinate in such issues for speedy delivery of justice. Earlier in the day he interacted with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar.