Hyderabad: Vaccination is the best weapon against Covid says G Anjaneyulu

Hyderabad: People should not hesitate to take the vaccine, as it helps in fighting Covid-19, if you get affected by the virus even after taking the jab, says G Anjaneyulu.

Talking to The Hans India, Anjaneyulu, who is diabetic, said taking the vaccine had helped him recover faster from the dreaded virus. It helps in reducing the risks normally those who are not vaccinated may have to face. In fact, when the vaccination drive began, people nursed many

doubts and did not show much interest. "Now we are facing shortage of vaccine".

Anjaneyulu said he had taken two doses of Covaxin, recently. But, still, he was infected. A week and half after taking the dose he had fever and severe cough during night. Maybe he caught the infection at the vaccination centre or some other place even before he took the second jab, as doctors say.

The CT scan on April 30 showed that there was infection in the lungs. He was asked to go into isolation. "Being in isolation was a tough. It's sort of punishment.

But he had to do it for the sake of his family." During isolation, Anjaneyulu said, his routine included some exercises and Pranayama for about 40 minutes. He had nutritious food, like boiled eggs, chicken, mutton and foods with a heavy protein.

The retired government employee said he had kept away from newspapers and news TV channels, "As their content is full of negative news and would push a patient into depression. He may die out of fear who knows", he added.

He decided to spend time watching comedy movies/serials and kept away from negativity. Finally he tested negative.

Anjaneyulu remarked that Covid is not dangerous. If there is a will to fight it out, like he did, "I knew I was diabetic and it would be difficult, but I think the vaccination helped me overcome it in a quick time. The antibodies developed after taking the vaccine helped me to recover."

He would like to appeal to all to get vaccinated on a priority basis, as it will decrease the severity of the virus and soon the mutants may also be reduced," Anjaneyulu added.