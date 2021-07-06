Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Virtual felicitation to Indian athletes

Virtual felicitation to Indian athletes
x

Virtual felicitation to Indian athletes

Highlights

A virtual appreciation ceremony for Indian athletes who have been selected to participate in the Tokyo Olympics was organised by 'Youthink' foundation in collaboration with Sunshine Senior Secondary School on Monday

Hyderabad: A virtual appreciation ceremony for Indian athletes who have been selected to participate in the Tokyo Olympics was organised by 'Youthink' foundation in collaboration with Sunshine Senior Secondary School on Monday.

Director of Sunshine Senior Secondary School and the daughter of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin Senthamarai Sabarisan, Green Man of India K. Abdul Ghani the founder of the 'Youthink' Foundation and the General Secretary of the Indian Olympic Association Rajiv Mehta were present.

P.V. Sindhu, the ace shuttler of India who couldn't join the session in person sent a video message to the children highlighting the importance of education and sports in one's life. Dutee Chand, the sprinter; Bhavani Devi, the fencer, Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, the table tennis players; Varun Thakkar and Ganapathy, the sailor duo, Sajan Prakash, the swimmer were the Olympian panellists who interacted with the students of Sunshine.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajiv Mehta, General Secretary of the Indian Olympic Association, shared his views saying that he hopes that India would win more than ten Olympic medals this year. It was followed by a Q&A session on Olympians with the students in the 12th grade at Senior Secondary School.

The Indian Olympians, who answered the student's questions at the time, assured the students that they could achieve in the sport if they worked hard and put in their effort. Meanwhile, table tennis players Sarath Kamal, Sathyan Gnanasekara said that students can add pride to the country in the field of sports if parents recognize their uniqueness and support them in achieving their goal.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X