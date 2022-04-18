Hyderabad: Visitors at Kiyah Youth Fest meet multicultural experiences

Hyderabad: With an aim to promote cultural diversity, a society of Korean and Indian students in Hyderabad gave multicultural experiences to the visitors of 'Kiyah Youth Fest' event jointly organised by the Honorary Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Hyderabad and the Korean Indian Youth Association Hyderabad in Gachibowli on Sunday. The theme of the festival was globalisation and sustainability. The fest was an amalgamation of Korean and Indian stalls of sustainable and eco-friendly products made by local rural artisans, Korean traditional games, Korean food, Kop merch and women led small businesses. Korean martial arts performances were also held.

The visitors also played traditional Korean games, they also tasted and loved the delicious Korean food. Angeleena Zelah, coordinator for Consulate General Republic of Korea in Hyderabad said, "Visitors also liked the face painting stall and were given a Korean attire to click pictures at our photo booth. Talented members also sshowcased their Taekwondo skills."