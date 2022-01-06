Hyderabad: Wadi-e-Aam area administration turns blind to people's plight

Jalpally: Close on the heels of neighbouring impoverished wards, residents of Wadi-e-Aam area, in ward 6 of Jalpally municipality, too clamour for proper attention to civic issues. They have been living for years without any heed from the municipal administration department.

With no proper patronage from the district administration, sewage and sanitation, besides other civic services, take a back seat in ward 6 that primarily comprises areas such as Wadi-e-Aam and parts of Bismillah Colony, Subhan Colony, Osman Nagar and Maqbool Nagar.

Piled-up garbage heaps every few metres, un-metalled roads and streets filled with garbage paint complete unwholesome picture of the area that squarely puts these habitations on the list of most neglected areas of the municipality.

As no sewage system is available, grey water emanating from houses can be seen all the way from streets to corners and at main roads only to dry up on its own.

Explaining the unwholesome state of affairs, Shaikh Mohammed Nawab said "In the name of sanitary arrangements, garbage collection was being done once a week, while heaps of trash keep scattering over roads go unattended. Neither sewage system is available nor the sanitary service is appropriate for a decent living."

Known for its densely population, this area on city outskirts represents a community of settlers from Maharashtra, Karnataka and other places who depend upon largely odd jobs and temporary employment in the city.

"The cause of prevailing situation is most families live below the poverty line while the ward has the least representation in the municipality. This has resulted in atrocious conditions. With no funds, the municipality is unable to address civic issues," asserted Mohammad Abdul Bari, an area activist.

"As all representations to the concerned authorities yield no results and officials advertently turn a blind eye to civic issues, it has proved that we are barking the wrong tree," bemoaned Bari.