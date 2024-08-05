Hyderabad: Walkathon held at KBR Park to celebrate Breastfeeding Week

Hyderabad: As part of World Breastfeeding Week celebrations from August 1 to 7, Fernandez Hospital hosted a Walkathon at KBR Park on Sunday. The event saw enthusiastic participation from over 100 employees, emphasising the importance of breastfeeding for both mother and child.

This year’s theme, ‘Closing the Gap: Breastfeeding Support for All,’ was central to the event’s message. The walkathon aimed to inform, anchor, engage, and galvanise support for breastfeeding, stressing the need for comprehensive support systems for breastfeeding mothers.

The event began at 6 am, with participants gathering at KBR Park. Carrying placards promoting breastfeeding awareness, they walked the scenic route, engaging in meaningful conversations about the benefits and challenges of breastfeeding.

Dr Pramod G, senior consultant paediatrician and head of Social Initiatives, Fernandez Foundation, addressed the gathering, underscoring the foundation’s commitment to promoting breastfeeding through education, support, and advocacy. “Breastfeeding is crucial for the health of infants and the empowerment of mothers. It is our duty to create an environment that supports and encourages breastfeeding in every possible way,” said Dr Pramod.

Dr Tejopratap Oleti, head, department of Neonatology at Fernandez Hospital, added, “Our collective efforts can make a significant difference in the lives of mothers and their children.”

The walkathon concluded with participants pledging to continue supporting and advocating for breastfeeding within their communities.