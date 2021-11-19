Hyderabad: Walking, cycling tracks at Mir Alam Lake racing toward completion

Hyderabad: The works of the walking and cycling track around the Mir Alam Lake, which were started in 2019 under Mission Kakatiya, are nearing completion. According to sources in the irrigation wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, which is executing the project, the 6-km-long walking and cycling tracks are set to be ready by November-end.



"The works of mud filling and strengthening of tracks are almost finished. A dividing wall between the walking and cycling tracks will be built soon. Though there were delays in the execution of works due to several reasons, the works picked up pace and are nearing completion," the official informed.

"Once the works are completed, fencing work of 2,000 metres will be taken up at the main entrance of the park located on Kishanbagh side. Of the Rs 40 crore allotted for the project, Rs 20 crore were spent on laying the tracks and the remaining works such as fencing on two sides, revetment and bed filling will be taken up with the leftover funds," said the official.

The works of walking and cycling tracks were taken up under the Lake Beautification Project proposed under Mission Kakatiya in 2019 with a fund allocation of Rs 40 crore. As part of the project, a sewerage diversion canal and the walking and cycling tracks were proposed and the works for the same were grounded in September 19.

However, the project hit a roadblock due to outburst of coronavirus and subsequent lockdowns that led to delay in execution of works for almost a year. "The project got onto track earlier this year with several senior GHMC officials making visits to resume the works besides adding a few new features like a fountain in the middle of the lake and a cable bridge over the water body akin to the one on Durgam Cheruvu lake," the sources informed.