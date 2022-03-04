Hyderabad: Want to read best poetry, follow the autos

Hyderabad: Has anyone ever wondered staring at the back of an auto-rickshaw and suddenly splitting into laughter after reading the Shayari written on it? This happens only in Hyderabad where one can find typical Hyderabadi 'Shayari' on the back of autos. Hyderabad is famous for Deccani Shayari (poetry), especially the Mazahiya variety (humorous). Apart from books and mushairas (poetic gatherings), one can hear them in by lanes of city, especially in Purana Sheher.



There is a saying in Hyderabad 'Jo Chalgaya Wahi Shayari' and 'Khafiya Mil Gaya woh Shayari Bangayi'. With this phrase, Hyderabadis never miss a chance to showcase their creative side with the magic of words. Their creativity in the form of shayaris even flows on the back of auto-rickshaws.

There are hundreds and thousands of autos in city and at least, more than half of auto drivers express themselves through Shayari.

'Tum Kya Samajthe Maut Aayi Tho Marjaatu, Talabkatte Ka Rider Hu Cut Marke Nikaljaatu' was at the back of an auto in Old City. 'Maut Ki Qadar Karo, Auto Me Safar Karo' was on another auto. Wait, this has not ended here. Being a romantic, one auto-driver wrote 'Phool Ko Gulab Bana Dete, Aapki Aada Par Kayi Ghazal Bana Dete, Kambakht Hum Pe Koi Nahi Marta, Warna Hyderabad Me Taj Mahal Bana Dete'

These autowallahs never miss a chance to fill their auto tops with symbols of premium cars, names of superstars, a small sentence of blessings or a Shayari. Each auto in a city by-lane has symbol of premium cars like Rolls Royce, Jaguar, Benz, Audi, Volkswagen, Mahindra etc.

Apart from these, small sentences like 'Maa Ki Dua (mother's blessing), 'Maa Baap Ki Dua' (parents' blessings), 'Alhamdulillah' (thank god), 'Masha Allah' (what god has willed) are common. When spoken to, some autowallahs said they simply write such Shayari to get attention of people. Shakeel, an auto-driver, said, "The one who sees the auto must look at with a smile by reading such Shayari. People get attracted and want to get a ride in the auto."

They write different types of Shayari including romantic, humorous, curse, swag and confession. 'Wafa Bhi Tumse, Khafa Bhi Tumse, Dekh Lena Ek Din Nikah Bhi Tumse' and 'Sitaron Ko Todh Dalunga, Pahadon Ko Podh Dalunga, Tu Kahe To Phele Wali Ko Chodh Dalunga' are some of the lines that are sure going to generate bursts of laughter.

Such poetry speaks of various emotions. After all, autowallahs are like any individuals; they try to get attention, specially of women through such poetry. With a swagger, one wrote, 'I Could Not Afford a Volkswagen, Thus Auto'.

Tariq Omer, a passenger, said, "Standing at a traffic signal and seeing typical Shayari in Hyderabadi lingo written on an auto makes one smile. This is the unique way of city autowallahs to express their feelings--romantic, sad, swag, cursing their ex-- with typical humour."