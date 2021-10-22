Hyderabad: Water Board brings in Air Tech machines to clear sewerage blocks

Hyderabad: In order to address sewage-related grievances and to fix sewerage pipeline blockages in the city, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has hired the latest Air Tech machines that will replace manual workers.

According to Water Board officials, the board has already hired 30 machines out of total 78 required for cleaning drainage blockages across the GHMC limits. These machines will easily fit in narrow roads and smaller pipelines. The board will also ensure additional labour to take up the cleaning works.

To identify manholes and lanes, the Water Board officials have decided to utilise maps given by the GHMC and accordingly, big Air Tech and Mini Air Tech machines will be used for the cleaning works.

The Water Board has started the cleaning works from Karwan constituency and sanctioned Rs 60 lakh for works, including remodeling of sewerage lines in Panch Bhai Alwa in Ganga Nagar and Sabzi Mandi.

According to HMWS&SB Managing Director Dana Kishore, additional labour and Air Tech vehicles would be provided for officials to carry out the cleaning works. "New machines have been brought to easily get through narrow lanes where it is difficult for manual labourers to clear small pipes," said the MD.

However, there are around 300 mini pipelines across the GHMC limits with heavy garbage blockage where Air Tech machines will be used.