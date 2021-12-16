Hyderabad: Water Board extends last date to avail free scheme

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) on Wednesday extended the last date for availing the free drinking water scheme to December 31, 2021.

The State government announced the scheme of 20,000 litres of free drinking water per month to those eligible within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. To avail of the scheme, consumers need to link their Aadhaar with Consumer Account Number (CAN).

According to water board MD Dana Kishore, bills will be issued to all domestic users from January 1, 2022 but those who have registered for the free drinking water scheme don't have to pay the bills if they use up to 20,000 litres of water per month. "If you use more than 20,000 litres of water, you will have to pay bills only for water consumed more than 20,000 litres," said MD. The domestic users have the last opportunity to link their CAN number with Aadhaar by logging on to the water board website or call the customer care number 155313 for assistance.