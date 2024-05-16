Hyderabad: Water Board MD inspects STP works

Hyderabad: Managing Director of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Sudarshan Reddy on Wednesday inspected the construction sites of sewage treatment plants (STP) in Attapur and Mir Alam, and also inspected the I&Ds in Hasan Nagar on Wednesday.

During the inspection, MD ordered to speed up the construction work at Attapur, saying that even if the work is delayed due to unavoidable reasons, plans should be made to complete it on time. Later he visited the Mir Alam STP, which was recently completed and ready to start. The surrounding areas of Mir Alam tank were inspected. The points where the sewage enters the pond from the nearby colonies have been identified.

It was ordered that this sewage should not enter the pond, but that the pipe lines around the pond should be connected and diverted to the newly-constructed STP. For these diversion tasks, the works will take place in coordination with the GHMC and Irrigation Departments, said a senior officer. Dr M Satyanarayana, Project Director-2, CGM Sudarshan, GM, other officials of STPs and representatives of the construction company participated.