Hyderabad: Water Board slakes thirst of Karwan

Hyderabad: The residents of Karwan heaved a sigh of relief as the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWS&SB) decided to lay an 18-inch water pipeline in various localities of the Karwan constituency. The residents major concern of drinking water scarcity has now been addressed and they will not be facing any difficulties avail the drinking water supply.

For the last few months, the residents have been facing hardships as they were forced to purchase drinking water cans due to lack of drinking water supply. To solve the problem of water scarcity and contaminated water in various areas under Karwan constituency, the Water Board has sanctioned Rs 2.25 crore for the laying of an 18-inch pipeline in various areas.

Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin said, "in several localities there was an issue of drinking water supply for the residents including the areas Sabzi Mandi, Bojagutta, Tallagada, Tappachabutra, Karwan, Golconda, and other areas. An 18-inch pipeline would be laid from the Bojagutta reservoir to Sabzi Mandi via Tallagadda and surrounding areas.

The cost of the project would be Rs 2.25 crore. After laying the new pipeline the issue will be solved."

"Several areas under Karwan were receiving low-pressure water due to which recently a water pressure booster was also sanctioned. It will be installed to increase the pressure of water which would automatically increase drinking water supply. The works were going on a war footing," added Kausar.

However, the residents demanded the Water Board to provide free drinking water to the areas where there was no supply of water for several days, due to which many residents have also relocated their houses or requested the concerned officials to initiate steps or works to increase the supply of water.