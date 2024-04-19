Hyderabad: Water board to roll out tanker-tracking app soon

Hyderabad : There has been an increase in the demand for water tankers that has touched an all-time high this summer compared to last year. In order to monitor the vehicles, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has planned to roll out an application to track the tankers soon.

According to Hyderabad Water Board officials, this app would help to monitor the vehicles and act as a data bank. The trial run is in progress and very soon it will be launched. Recently, a tender was posted on the Water Board's official website, where the Board has requested design proposals, development, and maintenance of the tool that will be integrated with the existing tanker and customer applications.

“A centralised tanker request handling system already exists, where all the information of local filling stations and availability of tankers are available, but with this application, it will be easier. Customers can easily book the tankers and it will be easy for tanker drivers to record their responses and get the location. This tracker will also work for non-domestic trips. Apart from this, customers can log a complaint, reports on trips assigned, trip fleet time, idle time of tankers, and many other issues,” said a senior officer of HMWSSB.

In addition to this, the tanker drivers and Water Board staff will be given training, which will be available to relevant users under the HMWSSB Play Store account. More than 600 tankers are available with the Water Board that deliver water to areas all over the city. But this summer, due to the depleting condition of the groundwater level, demand for tankers in the city has increased. Also in the coming days, there is a plan to procure over 150 additional tankers and more filling stations are being set up in areas where there is high demand, he added.