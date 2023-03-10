Hyderabad: Water Board yet to draw Summer Action Plan-23

Hyderabad: Despite the rise in the temperature, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) is yet to come out with a full-fledged Summer Action Plan – 2023 that would address the drinking water problem during the summer season.

According to the sources, the preparation of the summer action plan is still in process. Every year the Managing Director of HMWSSB holds meetings with all the officials on the Summer Action Plan, but no such meeting has been held till date.

On the condition of anonymity, a senior officer, said, " Every year, summer action plans are prepared by the division managers about what would be the water requirement in every locality, allocation of water, setting up of water kiosks and also how many new water pipelines should be laid and many more and submit it to the water board headquarters. Few division managers have already submitted their requirements, but no final summer action plan has been prepared from headquarters yet. As per last year summer action plan, the Water Board promised a timely and sufficient supply of drinking water across the city. Nonetheless, some areas witnessed water disruption for several days."

"It is just the beginning months of the summer , many areas especially in the western and eastern parts of the city water problem has arisen, in many areas, locals are receiving water once in three days and also in several areas due to laying of pipelines, water board is disrupting water connection for few days which is giving hardship to the locals, Repairing of pipeline or any laying should be completed before so that there will no water crunch in summer and also HMWS&SB come out with a proper plan by last week of February alleged locals.

According to the latest data from the water board, out of the total 6,430 bore wells, about 5,013 are in working condition, and the remaining have dried up, especially in the north eastern part of the city and for the last six months water board has stopped sending water tankers and people are dependent on private water tankers and bore water and areas are Kukatpally , Miyapur , Hafeezpet Malkajgiri , Neredmet , Marredpally , Bowenpally, said Sai Teja , social

activist .