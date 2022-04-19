Hyderabad: Water Metro Board to supply extra 20 MGD water to city

Hyderabad: In view of surge in demand for water in the city, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has decided to supply an additional supply of 20 Million Gallons Per Day (MGD) to the city.

While holding a review meeting on Monday with the officials of Water Board on increasing the drinking water supply, Board's Managing Director Dana Kishore said that currently there was enough drinking water in the city, and the Board had taken all measures to ensure that there was no drinking water scarcity in any of the locality in the city.

Dana Kishore said, "After knowing that there are some areas in the city where shortage of water has been reported, we started supply of water to these areas by tankers free of cost. And in the coming days, the supply will also be increased as per the rising demand."

The Water Board MD also reviewed sewerage works and added that the works would be completed before the onset of monsoons. He further directed the authorities to immediately start desilting works on all sewerage lines in the city and complete them before the monsoon arrives.

To carry out works in small lanes and areas, special AirTech machines are being provided to the staff to carry out work for 24 hours in two shifts. Wherever machines could not go, workers were given clear instructions to carry out excavation work without entering the manholes, he said.