Hyderabad: Water recedes, but not problems

Hyderabad: The rain has stopped. Water levels have receded a bit in some areas while many areas in the Old City and on the outskirts are still under thick sheets of water. Where water has receded, the colonies are full of slush posing health hazards to the people living there.

Though all wings of administration are struggling hard to cope with relief operations, things continue to be bad in many colonies and people have been complaining of not getting any help from the administration. They complain that they have been suffering for over 48 hours without water and food. All their belongings have been damaged by flood waters. Officials say that it would take at least another two days to pump out water from all the colonies.

The areas like Al-Jubair Colony, Gazhi Millat Colony in Chandrayangutta, Sagar Enclave, Haripuram Colony in LB Nagar, Bairamalguda, Nadeem Colony, Virasat Colony Chabra Enclave in Tolichowki, a residential adjacent to Falaknuma railway colony, Saroornagar, Bowenpally, Vanasthalipuram, Alwal and other areas were still under water. The NDRF teams took up relief measures in affected colonies. The NDRF teams provided food packets to the residents in the flooded colonies. The teams were operating boats in the colonies, shifting locals in Nadeem Colony, Chabra Enclave and other areas in Tolichowki. Officials said that since the drainages are clogged in the area, it would take time to remove water. The team members said that they will not leave until they evacuate everyone in the colonies.

The authorities closed the Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway for the second consecutive day as the roads were under slush. The Cyberabad CP Sajannar said that vehicles were removed from the sludge and repairs were taken up on the Appa cheruvu. The authorities suggested the motorist choose ORR to commute to the airport.