Hyderabad: Waterlogging woes plague Boduppal

Boduppal: Though the monsoon just arrived, many low-lying areas in the city are facing water logging issues. The same is the situation in Boduppal as residents face this issue for the past five years. The main reason behind this water logging issue is the overflowing of the three lakes that includes Chengicherla, or Chintalkunta Cheruvu, Sudhakunta, and Pochammakunta.

Locals alleged that large-scale encroachments within the boundaries of the lakes are going unchecked. Following which the water body had shrunk and due to this, lakes water along with sewage water is entering into the lanes and houses. Last year box drains were proposed but till date, it has not been laid.

"It has been years we have been requesting concerned officials, local and State level politicians to revive the Boduppal lakes but everything seems just to be an eyewash. Last year due to the floods the locals spent sleepless nights and still, the officials did not wake up.

Even just two days back when it only rained for an hour that also led to waterlogging in the areas. We are vexed by complaining to the concerned officials and no concern measure has been taken to stop the flooding in the area," said Prashanth, social activists, and a resident of Boduppal.

"Every monsoon due to the downpour, water enters our lanes and houses. Whenever we complain to the concerned officials, they only give us false promises but there is no positive output. Also, for the lake development and canal development foundation stone had been laid but works never started. Day by day the problem is getting worse" said M Shiva Kumar, a resident of Dwarakanagar, Boduppal.

Bhonagiri Srinivas, Commissioner, Boduppal Municipality, said "Additional pipe culvert along with this Rs 5 crore has been sanctioned for laying box drains and the works would start very soon."