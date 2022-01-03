Weather report: Hyderabad to witness dip in temperature for next three days

Hyderabad Weather report: Night temperatures in Hyderabad plummeted again and it is expected to continue for few more days due to Southeast winds. In the early hours on Monday, an average minimum temperature of 15.3 degree Celsius in the city. Meanwhile, the lowest minimum temperature of 11.9 degree Celsius was recorded at Serilingampally.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), night temperatures are likely to decrease further in the next few days.

Areas in the city outskirts such as Kapra, Hayathnagar, Uppal, Malakpet and Falaknuma is expected to witness a drop in the temperature on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad, has issued a yellow-alert in Telangana for the next three days and said the night temperature might dip by two to three degrees, and was likely to hover between 11 degree Celsius to 15 degree Celsius.

Several districts in Telangana also recorded the night temperatures below the normal range. On Monday, Kumram Bheem Asifabad recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 10.9 degree Celsius.