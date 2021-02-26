Hyderabad: WhatsApp facility for property taxpayers

Adarsh Nagar : A dedicated WhatsApp channel has been launched by the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) of Telangana to ease the tax payment process for citizens across the region.

This service will be free to use and will also serve as a source for up-to-date tax fee information.

One can avail of the services for property tax payment by sending a 'Hi' to CDMA, Telangana's official WhatsApp account on +91 90002 53342. Apart from paying their taxes conveniently via a debit card, credit card or internet banking, one can get more information on the services. The chatbot is currently available in English and Telugu.

The 'CDMA, Telangana Property Tax Module' is an automated 'chatbot' service which has made people convenient for paying taxes virtually during pandemic times. KT Rama Rao, Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, said, "Telangana is one of the fastest urbanising states.

With close to 20 lakh property tax assessments across urban local bodies, our citizens are still paying their taxes through POS machines, or citizen service centres."

The WhatsApp-based channel will provide all the requisite information to people as well as a direct connection to apply for those services online. Critical information on the Covid-19 vaccine rollout in Telangana will also be included in the account at an appropriate juncture by the CDMA, Telangana.